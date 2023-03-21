Charles Barkley’s Hot Takes on Fashion, Tom Brady, and More

Charles Barkley isn’t holding back!

The basketball icon appeared on the March 21 episode of the show, and he shared with Jennifer Hudson his strong opinions on basketball player fashion, becoming a grandfather, and more.

On modern basketball player fashion

“I think some of them look great, and some of them look like damn fools,” he said. “To each his own, but some of that stuff don’t look good! They say money cleans everything — no, it doesn’t. Some of those dudes look like idiots.

“Every single person in the world is different, but there’s one thing that every single person does. Before you go out, you look in that mirror one last time. And some people need to fix that mirror,” he continued.

“We didn’t really care about fashion. We didn’t have ESPN or social media,” he said of players in his day. “The most important thing is to be comfortable. You got to learn that.

“All these woman try and look all cute, and they know their feet be hurting,” he said of women wearing heels.

On becoming a grandfather

“It’s good to get old. Best thing ever happened to me, I became a grandfather,” he said.

“When this little man is around me, he’s about 9, 10 months now. I love being around him. It is the coolest thing ever. I see what all these grandparents be bragging about now.

“I started acting like a white person now. White people love to show you their kids, which is the most annoying thing in the world… Now I find myself, ‘Hey, look at my grandbaby!’

“I understand all the excitement now,” he said.

On his man crushes Tom Brady and Idris Elba

“Tom Brady, who’s a great person and a great football player… I made the mistake of looking into his eyes. Once I looked him in the eyes, I don’t remember everything he said after that.

“Idris Elba,” he added, referencing the famous actor (who co-starred with Jennifer Hudson in “Cats”). “I got to meet that guy. He looks so cool to hang out with and be around… I got to get to England and find him.”

On people approaching him in public

“For some reason, people think when you go out in public you have to talk to them. People are very nice, but they think you have to talk to them. ‘What are you doing at the supermarket?’ ‘Getting food just like you.’”

On JHud’s studio audience members’ dance moves

“When we were getting ready for the show, some of these people were dancing — everybody can’t dance,” he said. “Some of y’all, stay in your seat next time… A couple of them, I can’t unsee that.”

On ‘Family Feud’

“That was one of the most stressful things,” he said of appearing on the game show. “You gotta come up with those answers quick! When someone takes your answer, and then they come to you… and before you can think of something else, it does, ‘EHH!’” he said, mimicking the sound of the “X.”

On cars

“Cars are stupid. You don’t waste money on cars,” he said, revealing that the thing he regrets spending money on the most is a Porsche. “Now in my life I have a Kia. It gets me from A to B.”

On why kids should play sports

“I tell kids, the number one reason you should play sports is to try and get a scholarship,” he said.

“It’s so expensive to go to college, and it’s really unfair. We eliminate so many kids academically who could go to certain schools. They just don’t have the financial means. If you’re lucky to get a scholarship, it takes a big burden off your parents.”