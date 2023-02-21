Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on How He’s Getting Kids Interested in STEM

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is using his fame to help provide an unforgettable learning experience for kids who need it most.

The basketball legend appeared on the February 21 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and brought up a project he’s very passionate about. Said Kareem, “We’re trying to get kids interested in science, technology, engineering, and math,” otherwise known as STEM.

He’s partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District to send kids to camp, with activities focused on science experiments, research, astronomy, and more.

“They observe the night sky, they do water samples, they do soil samples, and they learn what flora and fauna are all about, and how important they are to preserving our ecosystem,” Kareem told JHud.

It’s called Camp Skyhook, named after Kareem’s unblockable skyhook shot, and the program is targeted to children in underserved communities.

According to the program’s website, the camp aims to “inspire children from culturally, racially and socio-economically diverse neighborhoods into the great outdoors to work together.”

The curriculum was developed by UCLA and NASA, and campers get a hands-on, immersive experience learning about subjects in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for five days and four nights in the Angeles National Forest.

For more information, visit skyhookfoundation.org.