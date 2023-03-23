‘Make it Make Sense’ Poll: Would You Decorate The Inside of Your Fridge?

The internet is a wild place where things sometimes just make no sense!

On the March 22 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson asked her producer Paige to help her understand some rather odd videos and photos going viral in a segment she calls “Make It Make Sense.”

JHud presented Paige with a confounding photo of Chicago rapper Lil Durk wearing what appeared to be a literal skateboard sawed in half and sewed inside his sweater!

“This is what people call fashion,” said a perplexed Jennifer to Paige.

Paige refers to this look as “courtside fashion,” since choosing what you wear courtside at a basketball game is all about getting attention.

JHud, however, never fails to get attention when she goes courtside, usually opting for a stylish (and comparatively normal) outfit of a jumpsuit, a denim jacket, and some heels.

Next up, Jennifer shows Paige a video of a woman on TikTok applying layer upon layer (upon later) of foundation all over her face.

“All I can say is to each his own,” said JHud of this makeup technique.

“That will clog up my pores!” replied Paige.

JHud also asked Paige to explain a recent video going viral of the inside of a TikToker named Eve Scampoli who decorates the inside of her refrigerator.

Inside Eve’s fridge are vases of flowers, intricately positioned bottles of various beverages, a precarious bowl of eggs, and — oh, yeah! — a framed photo of her cat.

“I’m worried about her because I only saw liquids!” said Paige.

“I’m definitely not doing that,” said JHud. And we know she loves a cat!

We gotta ask… would you spend time decorating the inside of your fridge?

'Make It Make Sense' Poll: Would you decorate the inside of your fridge? Something Went Wrong No - as long as it’s filled with food, I’m fine.

Sure - I’m in there often enough, it may as well look cute! VOTE Votes