7th Grader Who Won $10K with Half-Court Shot Surprised with LEGOLAND Vacation!

This 13-year-old’s basketball skills are the gift that keeps on giving!

JJ Franks is a seventh grader from Minot, North Dakota, who made a layup, free throw, three-pointer, and an impressive half-court shot and won $10,000!

JJ was attending a varsity game at his school when his ticket was drawn to participate in the “Halftime Shootout.” He had 25 seconds to complete the challenge to win $10,000. To the crowd’s amazement — and likely JJ’s amazement, too — he did just that!

JJ stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to talk about his amazing shot and what he plans to do with the prize money.

“I plan to save it for college,” he told Jennifer Hudson on the March 23 episode. “I want to be a pilot.”

JHud challenged JJ to nail a three-pointer at the “Jennifer Hudson Show” studio — of course, he got it done! Instead of another cash prize, this time JJ was gifted with a three-day, two-night stay, plus four park tickets to LEGOLAND Resorts and Parks!

