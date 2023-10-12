Meet the Teen Siblings Who Are Making History with Their Multiple College Degrees

A teenage brother and sister who are excelling in their studies well beyond what’s expected of their age came by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to inspire other young kids to pursue a similar path and remind people that it’s cool to be smart.

Shania and Elijah Muhammad from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, are two incredible siblings who have gained national attention for making education history.

Shania, 16, is currently the youngest teacher in the United States and the youngest MBA candidate in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, her brother, Elijah, 13, is a senior at Ohio State University and is working on receiving his bachelor’s degree when he graduates in April 2024. He is the youngest Black American in history to graduate with an associate's degree in cybersecurity, which he earned from Oklahoma City Community College.

Jennifer Hudson donated $1,000 to help Shania provide equipment for her third grade classroom. And to help celebrate Elijah’s college graduation, she surprised the siblings with tickets for them and 10 of their friends to Six Flags!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests.

Frontier City is Oklahoma’s biggest and best theme park and is home to more than 40 acres of fun for the whole family. Featuring more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, guests can enjoy thrills for all ages, and it’s the premier theme park for families to make memories together.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor OKC is Oklahoma’s most thrilling water park and is home to more than 25 acres of water fun for the whole family. Featuring more than 15 rides and attractions, guests can enjoy thrills for all ages including the high-speed racing water slide, Wahoo Racer. Hurricane Harbor OKC is the premier water park for families to make memories together.

For more information, visit sixflags.com.