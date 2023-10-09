3 Powerful Messages from Motivational Speaker Alethea Crimmins

Do you feel like you need some extra motivation to get through the day? Jennifer Hudson has the woman for you!

Alethea Crimmins is a pre-K teacher and motivational speaker from Lafayette, Louisiana. The 44-year-old became a motivational speaker after being bullied for years because of her stutter and her size.

As she told “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she wanted to turn her “pain into purpose and my struggles into success.”

Alethea began posting her enthusiastic speeches on TikTok at the beginning of 2023, and her videos have since racked up millions of views!

Alethea wants to be a source of motivation for those who struggle to find positivity in themselves. “When I talk to the camera, I’m talkin’ to me,” she told JHud. “Self-talk is self-care.”

Alethea gave members of the live studio audience mini motivational speeches to keep them going. But it was the encouragement and affirmation she delivered to Jennifer that made the host well up with tears.

“Look how many people told you no, but then you created your own yes,” Alethea told a teary-eyed JHud.

Do you need some more motivation in your life? Check out Alethea’s videos below!

Need a Pick-Me-Up at Work?

“You CAN and you WILL be successful today!”

Need a Confidence Boost?

“Honey, you are the epitome of FABULOSITY!”

Need a Reminder That You Got This?

“Give yourself a high five and celebrate YOU today!”