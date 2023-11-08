Viral UPS Driver Carlos Cruz Shares His Motivational Tips for Life and Fitness

If you’re looking for some motivation, look no further than Carlos Cruz!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed UPS driver Carlos Cruz from New York, New York, to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for some fitness tips and life lessons — and a little bit of dancing, too!

Carlos, who hails from the Dominican Republic and moved to the U.S. when he was 18, recently went viral after TikTok creator “Body by Mark” randomly stopped him on the street and asked him what he does to stay fit.

“I don’t do weights,” said a very lively Carlos in a passionate, impromptu response. “Calisthenics!” Carlos’ captivating presence made the video go viral with over 12 million views!

Even before the video hit the internet, Carlos’ muscular appearance and magnetic personality made him a local sensation on his route, and he was often stopped for selfies and videos during his workday.

During his appearance on the show, Carlos admitted that he’s thinking about becoming a motivational speaker. We couldn’t agree more! Check out some of his inspiring tips about living your best life!

Keep a Positive Attitude

“I feel like I’m on vacation every day,” Carlos said of his job as a delivery man. “I see different people, different energy… My day is easygoing.”

He believes that he got his positive attitude from his grandfather, who showed him how important it was to be grateful for what you have in life.

Start Your Day with Gratitude

You might think that a fitness fan like Carlos would jump out of bed and immediately start working out, but he knows the most important way to kick off your day is to get your mind in the right space.

“I wake up, I say thank you,” said Carlos of his daily routine. “I wake up at 5 a.m. in the morning and I meditate.”

After filling his heart with gratitude, Carlos moves on to breakfast. “I make my oatmeal, and then I do calisthenics.”

Do Everything with Passion — Including Your Workouts

“I am very passionate,” Carlos told JHud. “Everything you do, do with love.”

That includes your exercise routine! Carlos demonstrated his strong form and energetic attitude while doing his beloved calisthenics.

“You go down with love and passion,” he said while impressively doing push-ups.

He says squats are next — “but do it with love!”

If your schedule doesn’t allow you to do a full workout, no problem — you can still move your body in a way that feels great.

“Dance!” Carlos exclaimed, launching into an energetic dance and inviting Jennifer to join him. Of course, she jumped right up!

“Get it, Carlos!” said a delighted Jennifer.