How Quadruple Amputee Pilot Zachary Anglin Made History

The world’s first quadruple amputee commercial pilot and flight instructor, Zachary Anglin, proves that the sky’s the limit.

Zack appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share his inspiring story of determination in reaching his dreams and told Jennifer Hudson how despite being born without hands or feet, he has been a commercial airline pilot for four years and has taught over 200+ students to fly.

Zack was born in Nigeria and raised in Wisconsin after being adopted by an American couple. Growing up, Zack was always fascinated with planes and dreamed of becoming a pilot.

Many people discouraged his dreams due to his condition. Zack said he never wavered in his determination, and all he was looking for was a chance to prove himself.

“You can break any barrier you want to, but you have to have faith and determination to do so,” he told Jennifer on the show.

In 2017, he applied for five flight schools and received an acceptance letter to just one. Zack initiated the process of obtaining his medical certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a prerequisite for enrollment in flight school.

However, though the FAA's regulations did not explicitly address individuals with missing limbs, he was turned away without receiving further clarification or support.

Zack, determined to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot, called the FAA consistently to the point where they knew who he was. Because of his persistence, the FAA allowed him to take a SODA — a statement of demonstrated ability — which meant that he had to do something different from normal pilots.

During the test, the flight instructor tried various ways to challenge Zack during his flight test, but Zack adeptly navigated through each of them. Ultimately, Zack passed his medical test and was able to attend flight school.

Although his journey wasn’t easy, Zack hopes he can break the barrier for the next person and be an advocate for other pilot hopefuls with missing limbs. When amputees now apply to flight school, the FAA has them connect with Zack.

Zack recently helped a man from California who was missing his arm learn to fly, and he is now a pilot. Zack told “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that it’s an amazing feeling to help people fulfill their dreams.

Zack recently wed Martyana, who initially wrote to the show to share her husband’s inspiring story. She said that Zack is an inspiration to her every day and that he has changed her outlook on life.

Jennifer surprised the newlyweds with a glamorous honeymoon: a five-night stay at Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen in Mexico!

