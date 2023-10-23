Jennifer Hudson Throws a Huge Celebration for Breast Cancer Survivor!

Jennifer Hudson is giving a breast cancer survivor the celebration of a lifetime!

Akilah Grace is a single mother from Birmingham, Alabama. She sent a piece of “Happy Mail” to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” because she wanted to celebrate being cancer-free. Little did she know, Jennifer had a big surprise in store for her!

Akilah was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 27. For two years, she had 20 chemotherapy treatments, over 30 radiation treatments, and a double mastectomy. Now 29, she is cancer-free and says she couldn’t have done it without the love and support of her 6-year-old daughter, Ava.

Akilah recently finished training to become a restorative yoga instructor and hopes to help others on their healing journeys. She also hopes that sharing her story will bring more awareness to early detection of breast cancer for women like her.

Akilah’s cancer treatments ended without much fanfare. The facility where she received her treatments “does not have the traditional bell to ring to signify the end of your cancer journey,” wrote Akilah to the show.

“My last treatment ended with a few hugs and good luck,” she wrote. “No celebration, no bell, no party, no balloons.”

“These last two years have been really tough, and I fought really hard for myself and for my daughter to have a healthy mom. I would love to celebrate with the world that I am now cancer-free at the age of 29!”

Akilah and Ava were invited to a taping of the show — but they had no idea Jennifer was going to invite them to the stage to share their story!

JHud brought out a bell for Akilah to ring so she could have that special celebratory moment.

She also surprised mother and daughter with a Disney Cruise Line vacation so they could keep the celebration going!

Congrats, Akilah!