Jennifer Hudson Performs with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande in a Sparkling Feathered Dress

Jennifer Hudson picked the perfect outfit to perform with her fellow divas Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande!

Jennifer donned a sparkling black 1960s-inspired minidress from Christian Cowen for her surprise performance of Mariah’s holiday song “Oh Santa!” during the pop star’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 9.

JHud took the stage with fellow superstar singer Ariana Grande as Mariah called for her “two Christmas angels.” The trio took the stage to perform the very first live performance of their song “Oh Santa!” — off Mariah’s 2010 album "Merry Christmas II You.”

JHud’s 1960s-inspired dress was outfitted with sequins and feathers on the sleeves and hemline. Capturing the look of the swinging ’60s, Jennifer wore her hair in a beehive.

JHud’s strappy heels came from Alevi Milano and her diamond drop earrings and rings were compliments of NADRI Jewelry.

“Jennifer was attracted to the festive combination of sequins and ostrich feathers,” revealed Jennifer’s style team. “The movement of feathers in combination with the silver sparkly jewelry was so appropriate for Mariah Carey level holiday glamour.”

“I had so much fun performing ‘Oh Santa!’ at @thegarden last night with @mariahcarey and @arianagrande! Best holiday memory ever!” Jennifer wrote on Instagram following the performance.

Mariah was also feelin’ emotions after the show. “Grateful to have the gorgeous and talented, the Christmas angels @arianagrande @iamjhud join me on stage tonight @thegarden for our song “Oh Santa! (Remix)”

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer recounted the fun experience and shared the touching gift Mariah gave both her and Ariana for joining her onstage: a pearl necklace on a gold chain.

“Thank you, Mariah,” the host said. “We had such a lovely time!”