Jennifer Hudson’s Fabulous Feathered Dress at Shaquille O’Neal’s The Event: Get the Look

Jennifer Hudson took the stage in Sin City in the most heavenly look to raise money for a good cause.

The singer and daytime talk show host attended the third iteration of The Event to benefit The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and raise funds for The Boys & Girls Club.

The benefit concert took place on Saturday, October 7, at The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jennifer walked the red carpet and performed at the event while wearing a satin green dress from New York luxury brand Lapointe. The dress featured feathers on the sleeves and a high slit.

JHud, styled by Maeve Reilly, wore glittery taupe heels and various rings on her fingers.

Her hair, styled by celebrity hairdresser Albert Morrison, was piled high on her head with human hair braids (thanks to Fatima of StyleNmaintain) cascading down.

Jennifer went glam with big lashes and gold eyeshadow with makeup by artist Adam Burrell.

“Such an honor to perform at The Event, hosted by @shaqfoundation this weekend — raising money for @shaq’s amazing organization which helps to create opportunities for underserved children, which is a cause close to my heart as well!!” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

The Event featured performances not only from Jennifer, but also from John Legend, Dan + Shay, Anderson .Paak, and comedian Ray Romano. Comedian and actor Joel McHale hosted the gala, and Adam Blackstone filled duties as musical director.

Shaq also surprised 4-year-old basketball prodigy Lil Mike with tickets to a Lakers game and the chance to perform his first slam dunk!