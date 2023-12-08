Tony Shalhoub

Jennifer welcomes 15-year-old Dejuan “DJ” Strickland from St. Louis, Missouri , who made headlines for raising money to eliminate school lunch debt for students at his former elementary school through his initiative Team Tech Boy Lunch Heroes. DJ decided to create this initiative after he experienced what it was like not having enough money for school lunch when he was in fourth grade.

Jennifer welcomes Adrene “AC” Clemons from Las Vegas, Nevada, an assistant director of the Boys and Girls Club South Nevada (BGCSNV). At 9 months old, AC was badly burned and his parents were told he wouldn’t survive 72 hours. After spending two years in intensive care, AC grew up to become a performer and high school sports star. AC began helping children with disabilities to read, write, sing, and dance at BGCSNV, and the clubhouse says, “AC is one of the most inspirational staff members, loved by not only the kids but the staff as well, due to his contagious positive spirit.”