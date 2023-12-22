‘The Color Purple’: Inside the Movie Cast’s Friendships

During Jennifer’s intimate chat with the cast, it was clear that these actors and filmmakers were more than just collaborators — they had become close friends.

Here are some of the stories shared by the cast on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on how they became so close during filming.

Taraji P. Henson Was the Social Glue Encouraging the Cast to Hang Out

During the cast’s visit to the show, Taraji P. Henson revealed that she was always inviting cast members to spend time together when not filming — though they didn’t always respond enthusiastically.

“We’d always be like, ‘Fantasia, come on, come out, girl, come over for a drink,’” said Taraji, who recalled the “American Idol” winner as replying, “Oh, girl, I can’t. I gotta go home. I gotta walk my dog.’”

“Till we find out: She didn’t have a dog!” revealed Taraji.

“I was sharpening out my acting skills,” Fantasia coyly explained. “And they believed me! I said, ‘Baby, I gotta get home and feed that dog.’”

Fantasia shared that at some point she came clean to them about using her imaginary dog as an excuse.

But that’s not the end of the story! “I talked it up so much,” said Fantasia, “I got a dog now!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Taraji P. Henson Supported Fantasia by Making Her Laugh

Because this was Fantasia’s film debut and her first starring role, co-star Taraji — who has starred in dozens of films and TV series, including the hit series “Empire” — made sure to give her extra support on set.

“I know what it is to lead support and how to support, especially when you’re dealing with something where the subject matter can be so dark,” said Taraji.

“There were moments on set where I’d be watching [Fantasia], and when I knew she didn’t need to stay [in character], I’d go over and make her laugh to lighten the mood a bit… so she could go home and leave Celie.”

Taraji explained, “You have to learn how to flip the switch on and flip it off, otherwise it can drive you mad. It can be too much. So I was trying to help her a little bit.”

Corey Hawkins Reveals the Amazing Thing He Did for Danielle Brooks

Corey had worked with producer Scott Sanders on the musical film “In the Heights.” At the end of that production, Corey received a call from Scott saying he had spoken to Oprah, Steven Spielberg, and even Alice Walker about him playing Harpo in the film adaptation of “The Color Purple” musical.

After getting the news that he was officially the first person to be cast in the film, Corey told Jennifer that his very next thought was to promote Danielle to play Sofia.

Before landing their breakout roles in Hollywood, Danielle and Corey attended The Juilliard School performing arts conservatory in New York City together.

“We looked around the room and we saw each other in the room when not many people looked like us,” said Danielle.

“All these years later to be here… Look at God,” replied Corey.

“You’ve been a shoulder for me to lean on this entire way through every mountain and valley, and I thank you, my friend,” replied Danielle.

“That was my intent from day one: to lift her up,” he said, causing Danielle to tear up.

Colman Domingo’s Friendship with Oprah Winfrey Was His Mom’s Dream Come True

Colman Domingo’s mother has been manifesting her son meeting and working with Oprah Winfrey for years!

“My mother was a woman of faith,” said Colman, “and her faith was in watching ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’”

Colman shared that his mother would write to Oprah to help him with his acting career.

Years later, Colman was cast as Mister in “The Color Purple,” produced by Oprah. The two collaborators-turned-friends were out on a hike together one day when Colman had a realization.

Colman recalled to Oprah, “It dawned on me, my mom wrote to you six times. And I realized her letters were answered.”