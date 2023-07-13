2023 Emmy Nominees: Shows & Movies to Watch

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has featured many of the cast and crew responsible for making the shows, movies, and specials nominated for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Check them out below — you’ll want to add these to your must-watch queue!

“Abbott Elementary”

The ABC comedy is nominated for eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James are all nominated for their performances on the show.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Rihanna’s halftime show is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and show guest Adam Blackstone is nominated twice for Outstanding Music Direction — both for Rihanna’s halftime show, as well as for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“Barry”

The HBO series is nominated for 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Show guest Henry Winkler is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Beef”

The Netflix show, starring show guest Ashley Park, is nominated for 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

The HBO sketch show, created by and starring show guest Robin Thede, is nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

James Corden’s show-length adaptation of his viral segment is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

The long-running Comedy Central series, featuring comedian and show guest Roy Wood Jr., is nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Talk Series.

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

The Amazon Prime Video series, starring show guest Sam Claflin, is nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

“Dancing with the Stars”

The dance competition series is nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for Derek Hough.

“Hocus Pocus 2”

Hannah Waddingham and Tony Hale star in this sequel to the beloved holiday film, which picked up three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Television Movie.

“Jeopardy!”

The long-running game show picked up three Emmy nominations, one for Outstanding Game Show and two for hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings for Outstanding Host for a Game Show.

“The Last of Us”

The HBO series is nominated for 24 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie Lynskey and Storm Reid.

“Ms. Pat Show”

Ms. Pat’s autobiographical BET+ series is nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

“Nailed It!”

Nicole Byer is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for hosting the Netflix baking competition series.

“The Price Is Right”

The long-running Drew Carey-hosted game show is nominated for Outstanding Game Show, its first Emmy nomination since 1959!

“Queer Eye”

Netflix’s makeover series is nominated for six Emmys, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for show guests Tan France and Bobby Berk (as well as their co-hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown).

“Saturday Night Live”

Quinta Brunson, who appeared on the March 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting the long-running comedy show.

“Shrinking”

The Apple TV+ series is nominated for two Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for show guest Jessica Williams.

“Ted Lasso”

The Apple TV+ series is nominated for 21 Emmys, with nominations for Hannah Waddingham for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Brendan Hunt(with Jason Sudeikis and Joe Kelly) for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

“Wednesday”

The Netflix series, which features show guest Christina Ricci, is nominated for 12 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

“Welcome to Chippendales”

This Hulu limited series earned five Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Kumail Nanjiani.

“The White Lotus”

The HBO series, co-starring show guests Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

“The Voice”

Blake Shelton’s final season on the NBC singing competition series is nominated for four Emmys, including Outstanding Competition Series.

“Yellowjackets”

Show guests Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskeyand Tawny Cypress star in this Showtime series, which earned three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Melanie.

The 2023 Emmys air September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. See the full list of nominees by visiting emmys.com.