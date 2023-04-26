‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for 6 Daytime Emmys, Including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series!

The Happy Place is ready to celebrate!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” received six Daytime Emmy nominations in its debut season, including a nomination for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

See all six nominated categories below:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Daytime Emmy Nominations (6):

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“Today with Hoda and Jenna”

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” — “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”

“Access Hollywood” —“Tow Yard”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” —“Drew’s Got the Beat”

“Sherri!” — “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”

“Tamron Hall” — “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Talk”

“The View”

“The Young and the Restless”

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Days of Our Lives”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Young and the Restless”

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Book of Queer”

“General Hospital”

“Sherri!”

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Red Table Talk”

“Sherri!”

“Tamron Hall”

See the full list of Daytime Emmy nominations by visiting theemmys.tv/daytime.

The in-person 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 16, and will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET (with a replay at 9 p.m. PT). The award show will also stream on Paramount+.