‘White Lotus’ Star Adam DiMarco Reveals Fun Facts About the Show

If you’re a fan of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” then you definitely want to check out Jennifer Hudson’s fun interview with Adam DiMarco!

Adam, who plays Albie Di Grasso on the show, was supposed to stop by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in December — around the same as his co-star Haley Lu Richardson — but unfortunately, he got sick. Now that Adam’s all better, he’s on the show and dropping some hot details about what it was like filming the hit series!

He never watched the show before auditioning

Despite “The White Lotus” being a must-watch show in its first season, Adam never committed to watching it until he got an audition for Season 2. “I watched the first episode, but the vibes were way too off in that moment,” he said. “I got the audition and I thought, I have to watch it now.”

He binged the whole series and immediately told all his friends to watch it. All of them replied that they had already seen it and he was the one who needed to catch up!

Jennifer Coolidge got him into drinking

“She actually got me into wine, into drinking,” he told JHud. Adam said he was never a big drinker but decided to indulge in all the amazing wine Italy had to offer — with the encouragement of his co-star Jennifer Coolidge. “I’m not going to say no to a glass of wine with Jennifer Coolidge. I’m not insane,” he said.

He shot his first ever sex scene on the show

The 32-year-old actor filmed his very first sex scenes for “The White Lotus” with co-star Simona Tabasco, who plays Lucia, but it took the entire shoot to get to them. “They were all on my last day of filming,” he joked, saying that he spent his last day on set “constantly faking orgasms.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Theo James offered to be his wingman

“I became single during the pandemic,” Adam said. “When we were filming, Theo James, who plays Cameron, was always trying to wingman me.”

“Theo, you’d be the worst wingman ever,” he recalled telling his co-star — the same one who spends a significant amount of time on the series showing off his chiseled body. “I’m not standing next to you ever!”

He thought he would one day work in Italy as a barista

Adam, who is of Italian descent, got his Italian passport years before being cast in the show. He thought he would one day live in Italy and work at a coffee shop to make ends meet, but instead, he got cast in one of TV’s biggest shows.

“It was the best time of my life,” he said of filming the series. “I don’t know how anything is going to live up to it.”