Valerie Bertinelli, Tara Lipinski
Episodes May 10, 2024
Actress and best-selling author Valerie Bertinelli visits to discuss her new cookbook, “Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share.”
Olympic figure skater, actress, and TV commentator Tara Lipinski also stops by.
Jennifer welcomes NICU nurses Taylor and Drew Deras from Omaha, Nebraska, to the show. The married couple recently made headlines by adopting 3-year-old Ella, a patient they cared for at work as her primary nurses. Born prematurely in May 2021, Ella faced numerous health challenges. When Ella became a ward of the state in December 2021, the couple stepped in as her foster parents, eventually adopting her in November 2023. Now a happy and thriving toddler, Ella has overcome significant health issues. Taylor and Drew describe their unexpected journey to parenthood as the greatest joy of their lives.