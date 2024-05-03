Valerie Bertinelli, Tara Lipinski

Jennifer welcomes NICU nurses Taylor and Drew Deras from Omaha, Nebraska, to the show. The married couple recently made headlines by adopting 3-year-old Ella, a patient they cared for at work as her primary nurses. Born prematurely in May 2021, Ella faced numerous health challenges. When Ella became a ward of the state in December 2021, the couple stepped in as her foster parents, eventually adopting her in November 2023. Now a happy and thriving toddler, Ella has overcome significant health issues. Taylor and Drew describe their unexpected journey to parenthood as the greatest joy of their lives.