Hannah Einbinder & Paul W. Downs

Jennifer then welcomes Mark Raymond Jr. from New Orleans, Louisiana. Mark is the founder and CEO of The Split Second Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the first adaptive gym in Louisiana. The foundation is dedicated to helping individuals with disabling conditions transition from inpatient rehabilitation back into society, with a focus on mental health support. Inspired by his own experience after a shallow diving accident in 2016, which resulted in a broken neck and paralysis, Mark opened the gym in 2021. To date, Mark has supported hundreds of families, who say his foundation is “life-changing.”