What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Snakeskin and Sparkles

Jennifer Hudson made bold statements with her fashion this week on the show.

JHud’s style on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this past week ran the gamut from sparkling sweaters to deep red suits and snakeskin dresses.

Monday, January 29

Jennifer started the week off strong in a velvet sequined top by Sanctuary and a black leather pencil skirt from Seattle-based luxury designer Luleisure by Luly Yang.

She paired this look with suede knee-high boots and a ring from Los Angeles jewelry brand Love and Mercy. A sleek but spectacular look to spend time with music legend Charlie Wilson!

Tuesday, January 30

On Tuesday’s show, Jennifer looked sharp in an oxblood suit from M.M.LaFleur and black patent wedge booties from New York brand Dolce Vita.

According to Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson, the host chose a more formal look for the surprise “second chance” proposal that took place on the show between married couple Mike and Cindy.

Wednesday, January 31

Jennifer said farewell to January by donning a black denim jumpsuit from international brand & Other Stories and a pair of funky teal and black pumps.

The host picked a jumpsuit she could move around in so she could easily shoot hoops with Derek Fisher, the basketball star she enlisted to help her train for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

Thursday, February 1

Jennifer welcomed February in a slinky long-sleeved satin python print dress from Good American, pairing this eye-catching look with shiny booties from INC International Concepts.

Friday, February 2

Jennifer closed out the week in a silver draped dress. This glittering look was the perfect disco look to welcome dance-pop queen Kylie Minogue!