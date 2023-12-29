Skip to main content

What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: White Pearls and Bold Patterns

Fashion December 29, 2023

Jennifer Hudson’s wardrobe this week matched her festive gold-and-green set!

The host kicked off her week wearing a golden dress to interview Oprah Winfrey and the cast of “The Color Purple.” Later in the week, JHud donned a groovy green dress to catch up with the always hilarious Gabriel Iglesias.

From dresses adorned with pearls to chunky belts and fun patterns, see what else JHud wore on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week!

Check out more fashionable moments on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”! 

Despite purple being her favorite color, Jennifer chose a gorgeous bronzed gold dress to interview the cast of “The Color Purple.” The host paired the look with black-and-gold ombre pumps and a small pop of purple on her vintage bracelet.

Learn what inspired JHud’s look to interview the cast of “The Color Purple.” 

JHud caught up with repeat guest Octavia Spencer while wearing a coral collared suit dress with a wide belt.

Learn which brand made JHud's quirky look. 

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

On Wednesday’s show, JHud donned a body-hugging brown suit, square-framed eyeglasses, and camouflage-print pumps.

See all the shoes JHud wore during this show! 

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter

Jennifer’s dress for Thursday’s show came with a wavy green-and-blue pattern and a slit to show off some leg.

Find out which luxury label designed JHud's dress. 

To interview her friend and “Sandy Wexler” co-star Adam Sandler, Jennifer wore a cerulean blue turtleneck jumpsuit with an asymmetrical peekaboo cutout at the shoulder.

Discover the brand behind JHud’s jumpsuit. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

More

More in Fashion