What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: White Pearls and Bold Patterns
Fashion December 29, 2023
Jennifer Hudson’s wardrobe this week matched her festive gold-and-green set!
The host kicked off her week wearing a golden dress to interview Oprah Winfrey and the cast of “The Color Purple.” Later in the week, JHud donned a groovy green dress to catch up with the always hilarious Gabriel Iglesias.
From dresses adorned with pearls to chunky belts and fun patterns, see what else JHud wore on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week!
Monday, December 25
Despite purple being her favorite color, Jennifer chose a gorgeous bronzed gold dress to interview the cast of “The Color Purple.” The host paired the look with black-and-gold ombre pumps and a small pop of purple on her vintage bracelet.
Tuesday, December 26
JHud caught up with repeat guest Octavia Spencer while wearing a coral collared suit dress with a wide belt.
Wednesday, December 27
On Wednesday’s show, JHud donned a body-hugging brown suit, square-framed eyeglasses, and camouflage-print pumps.
Thursday, December 28
Jennifer’s dress for Thursday’s show came with a wavy green-and-blue pattern and a slit to show off some leg.
Friday, December 29
To interview her friend and “Sandy Wexler” co-star Adam Sandler, Jennifer wore a cerulean blue turtleneck jumpsuit with an asymmetrical peekaboo cutout at the shoulder.
