AAFCA TV Honors: Jennifer Hudson Rocks Pink Minidress to Accept Award

Jennifer Hudson owned the spotlight on the red carpet of the 2023 AAFCA TV Honors!

Jennifer was honored with the We See You Award from the African American Film Critics Association TV Awards, which took place at the Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, December 3.

“Thank you, you truly touched my heart, @aafca ! I am so grateful for this recognition and I’m inspired to keep going !! Thank you for all your love and support thru every phase of my career!” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer, styled by Maeve Riley, made an entrance on the red carpet of the fifth annual awards ceremony while wearing a baby pink long-sleeved minidress from luxury brand Hanifa.

The Clarissa Mini is crafted with 3D jacquard knit and detachable power shoulders and a peplum silhouette.

“Jennifer loved the striking color and the fun and flirty silhouette,” JHud’s wardrobe team told JenniferHudsonShow.com.

JHud coordinated with a pair of strappy gold heels from Italian brand Alevì Milano, along with rings with chunky jewels and eyeglasses with light pink frames.

The We See You Award is a recognition of Jennifer’s exceptional versatility and consistent excellence throughout her prolific career, which has spanned film, music, theater, and television — including her hosting duties on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

At the podium, Jennifer began her speech by belting out a few lines of the spiritual “Talk About a Child That Do Love Jesus.”

“I always say you will always see me trying no matter what, and it’s nothing wrong with trying,” Jennifer said while accepting her award. “Trying just means you believe in yourself, so don’t let no one discourage you from trying and believing in yourself.”

Other award recipients at the ceremony included Quinta Brunson for Best TV Writing for “Abbott Elementary,” Jessica Williams for Breakout Star for her work in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” and Niecy Nash-Betts for Best TV Acting — Female for her work on “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

See the full list of honorees and winners at aafca.com.