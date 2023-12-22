Skip to main content

What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: A Sequin Suit for Jason Momoa

Fashion December 22, 2023

Jennifer Hudson loves experimenting with all sorts of textures and fabrics when it comes to what she wears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

This week, JHud made a fashion statement wearing outfits made of velvet, sequins, faux leather, and more.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Jennifer helped surprise a 4-year-old basketball prodigy with surprise guest Shaquille O’Neal while wearing comfy and classy chocolate brown joggers with a camel-colored blazer and a glitzy silver hoodie.

Jennifer walked the runway with 4-year-old viral model Ava Shanelle in a black long-sleeved faux leather dress paired with black lace-up booties.

Jennifer sat down with Olympic medalist Tara Lipinski (then got up for a crash course in off-skates figure skating!) wearing a black jumpsuit with knee-high boots.

To welcome Mariah Carey — who herself stunned in a black skintight sequined minidress — Jennifer donned a pink velvet dress, complete with a draped front and long sleeves, and stacked heels.

JHud closed out the week chatting with Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, while wearing a black sequin tux-style suit from Express paired with black heels.

The host accessorized with sparkly silver jewelry, a chunky black and gold bracelet, and a shiny gold manicure.

"I felt it was a great way to end our holiday looks for this season," Jennifer's stylist Oakley Steven said of JHud's sparkly outfit.

