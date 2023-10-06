What Jennifer Hudson Wore on the Show This Week (Oct. 2-6, 2023)

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Whether she’s wearing a fabulous dress, a glitzy suit, or casual joggers, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, October 2

For the Season 2 premiere show, JHud wore a form-fitting cobalt blue dress with cape-like sleeves from Italian designer Chiara Boni. Her cat-eye glasses were the same shade as her dress.

“For the premiere look, we chose this incredible Chiara Boni dress,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com. “The strong silhouette, along with the bold shade of blue, was an easy choice.”

Jennifer’s sparkling silver jewelry matched her showstopping silver glitter heels, as well as her silver manicure.

“We wanted to accent it with icy diamonds,” Oakley continued. “We chose these Steve Madden rhinestone heels to add the perfect accent to it.”

Jennifer added a sweet accessory mid-show — the flower lei gifted to her by guest Tiare Lawrence, a Lāhainā woman who helped raise over $5 million to benefit the victims of the Maui wildfires.

Tuesday, October 3

JHud sparkled in a glittery black suit while interviewing Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan. The host once again donned a striking pair of eyeglasses.

Jennifer and her stylist chose a slightly edgy look to match the rock star personalities of “The Voice” coaches Gwen and Niall.

This look was paired with a vintage silver belt with dotted threading to pop out at the camera. For her footwear, JHud donned rhinestone-accented Michael Kors stilettos.

The host also sported quite the manicure, opting for her favorite stiletto-shaped claws adorned with sparkling jewels. On the show, she compared her nails with Gwen (who chose a funky black-and-white coffin nail look).

Wednesday, October 4

Jennifer wore a fitted black dress from Staud that appeared as a two-piece with a white blouse on top.

“I chose this Staud dress because of the layered look,” said Oakley. “Fall is about layering, and it felt perfect for Jennifer on this show.”

Thursday, October 5

Jennifer chose an olive green jumpsuit to interview Cedric the Entertainer. The host “Jenniferized” her muted look with a pair of black heels, which she later swapped for some super sparkly sneakers.

JHud was smart to wear something she could move in, considering she planned to climb on board a hot pink mechanical bull during the show!

Friday, October 6

Jennifer finished up her week with comfy and classy chocolate brown BCBG joggers with a camel-colored Nocturne blazer. Taking this look to the next level was a glittery silver hoodie from Zara, giving this outfit the perfect pop of sparkle.

"This look was inspired by 1990s New York," said Oakley. "I felt it had a great old school hip-hop vibe. We wanted to be more playful with Shaq on the show."

JHud chose a pair of leather heels from Kahmune to complement her outfit before putting on some gold kicks to step onto the court with Shaquille O’Neal and 4-year-old basketball prodigy Lil Mike.

“I love to express myself through shoes,” JHud told her audience while displaying four pairs of shoes like the works of art they are.