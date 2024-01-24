What Paris Hilton & Her Mom Kathy Hilton Wore on the Show

On Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Jennifer Hudson was joined by Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton on Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and each of the three women shone in a pink ensemble.

Paris made her debut appearance on the show wearing a hot pink minidress from Australian designer Rebecca Vallance with billowy see-through sleeves adorned with sparkling sequins.

Paris’ super cute ensemble featured bows at the hips. She accessorized with a statement necklace with pink and white diamonds and matching drop earrings.

Her pink Valentino heels, adorned with sequins and rhinestones, sparkled as she walked to join Jennifer on the stage.

The reality star, DJ, and mom of two wore her blonde locks half-up and half-down, compliments of hairstylist Eduardo Ponce.

Paris chose a subtle pink lip and rosy pink cheeks, with glam applied by makeup artist Melissa Hurkman.

As for Kathy Hilton, she coordinated perfectly with her daughter’s all-pink look, choosing to wear a pink checked cotton-blend tweed dress from Oscar de la Renta featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette.

She accessorized this classy look with a Camélia Brooch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kathy walked out holding a Valentino Garavani Locò mini-bag with a crystal buckle.

The “Paris in Love” star showed off a range of jewelry — while her sculpted cable bangle bracelet comes from luxury designer David Yurman, her earrings were purchased from a street craft vendor for just $15.

Jennifer herself wore a fuchsia dress from Los Angeles designer Laurel Berman’s label, finishing off the look with hot pink Lucite heels and a matching fuchsia lip.

On the show, Paris discussed what it’s been like becoming a mom to son Phoenix and daughter London, both born via surrogate. “They have brought so much love and happiness to my life, my life feels so complete,” Paris told JHud. “Just seeing their smiles lights up my world.”

Kathy Hilton walked out already emotional after seeing a clip of the shocking moment Paris surprised her with her grandson, Phoenix.

“Paris is always surprising all of us,” she said. “I could not believe it… It’s really something to have my first baby having her first baby.”