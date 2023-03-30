Jennifer Hudson’s Neon Pink Outfit Shows Off an Asymmetrical Silhouette
March 30, 2023
Jennifer Hudson loves experimenting with her look by customizing — or “Jenniferizing” — an outfit to truly make it her own.
The host donned a body-hugging bright pink turtleneck dress on the March 30 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She wore a matching pink blazer with one side cropped above her waist. She gave some major volume to her hair while holding it back in a ponytail.
“As we all know, Jennifer loves her style to reflect her personality,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.
“We Jenniferized this neon pink blazer by cropping one side, as a unique way to show off the beautiful silhouette of the whole look,” V shared.
“We paired this look with a gorgeous pair of clear PVC pumps adorned with crystal by one of Jennifer’s new favorite go-to shoe designers, Voyetté,” added V.
Jennifer recently donned a pair of Voyetté shoes on the March 24 episode, coordinating with a gorgeous custom-made trench coat-inspired dress by luxury brand Danarys New York.
JHud also wore a very similar neon pink look on the March 3 episode, sporting a pink turtleneck and matching Ramy Brook trousers to welcome Paula Abdul to the show.
JHud definitely loves feeling feminine in an all-pink look this spring — she recently sported a flowy carnation pink dress, a fuchsia dress with feathers for Mardi Gras, a hot pink menswear-style suit, and a blush pink satin blouse.
She also made a point to match her pink set for Valentine’s Day by wearing a gorgeous long-sleeved hot pink dress and matching heels on the February 14 episode.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.