Jennifer Hudson’s Neon Pink Outfit Shows Off an Asymmetrical Silhouette

Jennifer Hudson loves experimenting with her look by customizing — or “Jenniferizing” — an outfit to truly make it her own.

The host donned a body-hugging bright pink turtleneck dress on the March 30 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She wore a matching pink blazer with one side cropped above her waist. She gave some major volume to her hair while holding it back in a ponytail.

“As we all know, Jennifer loves her style to reflect her personality,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“We Jenniferized this neon pink blazer by cropping one side, as a unique way to show off the beautiful silhouette of the whole look,” V shared.

“We paired this look with a gorgeous pair of clear PVC pumps adorned with crystal by one of Jennifer’s new favorite go-to shoe designers, Voyetté,” added V.

JHud also wore a very similar neon pink look on the March 3 episode, sporting a pink turtleneck and matching Ramy Brook trousers to welcome Paula Abdul to the show.

She also made a point to match her pink set for Valentine’s Day by wearing a gorgeous long-sleeved hot pink dress and matching heels on the February 14 episode.