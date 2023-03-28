JHud Welcomes Spring with a Flowy Pink Dress

Spring is here, and Jennifer Hudson is ready for it!

JHud donned a carnation pink wrap dress on the March 27 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The flowy silk dress was paired with dainty heels in a matching color.

“Jennifer was super excited to get back into pastel colors and delicate fabrics reminding her of flowers starting to bloom,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“We were both very excited about the movement of the dress as she walked out to greet the audience,” said V.

Jennifer wore her hair in a super straight bob with bangs. Around her neck, she rocked a beautiful gold chain with multicolored gems.

During the show, Jennifer chatted with “Scream IV” star Dermot Mulroney, who said he felt like he was part of the cool kids club now that he’s joined a hit franchise.

“I had such a good time making this movie,” he told JHud. “I feel like I’m in the popular crowd this time… It’s unlike any other experience for me.”

The actor also spoke about filming the iconic boat scene with Julia Roberts in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and getting the scene continuously interrupted by Julia’s fans! Later, Dermot, who is an accomplished cellist, spotted JHud’s harp and wanted to give it a go.

“I could fake it,” he said of being able to play a harp, right before proficiently playing a lovely brief tune!

“I love it!” said JHud. “Any sound that’s made is beautiful on a harp.”

Jennifer also chatted with “Shrinking” star Jessica Williams, who said that singing Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning” with Harrison Ford during a scene in the Apple TV+ series was “surreal.”

“I’m a huge Sugar Ray fan,” she said. “On the day we didn’t know if he would know the words or not, but he knew every word!”