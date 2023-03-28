JHud x PEBBLES Talented Kid Contest: Enter a Kid with a Passion for Music for a Chance to Win $5,000!

Sponsored by PEBBLES | On today’s show, Jennifer Hudson was feeling nostalgic for the Saturday mornings of her youth when she enjoyed a bowl of cereal while watching her favorite cartoon.

JHud’s love of cereal, cartoons, and music have been combined into one amazing opportunity for a musically inclined kid!

Does a kid in your life love to express themselves through music? Do they want to develop their skills and share their gifts with the world? “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and PEBBLES Crunch’d cereal want to know!

Our partner PEBBLES Cereal, a breakfast table classic for more than 50 years, is introducing PEBBLES Crunch’d, a new, crunchier, more snackable version of the PEBBLES cereal we all know and love, featuring large “RockStar” shapes in both fruity and cocoa flavors.

To celebrate kids who are rock stars in their own right, we’re teaming up with PEBBLES Crunch’d to give one lucky winner $5000 to be used to further their love and education for music — whatever that means to them.

Kids ages 6 to 17 with a passion for music can ask a parent or legal guardian to submit a video of them for consideration. Submissions close April 20, 2023, so get those cameras rolling!