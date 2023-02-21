JHud Gets Festive in Feathers for Mardi Gras

Jennifer Hudson is ready for Fat Tuesday!

The host walked onstage on the February 21 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” wearing a plum-purple dress with eggplant-purple tights. She also held up Mardi Gras beads, which she handed out to members of her live studio audience to mark the day.

“Thank you for not throwing them shirts up on me when I tossed them to ya,” she said to her audience. “This is a family show!”

“We brought Mardi Gras to the look,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “All plum purple from head to toe, and I added feathers to the cuffs for drama.”

Huge Mardi Gras celebrations take place every year in New Orleans, a city Jennifer visited as a child. She recalled seeing “naked people hanging out of windows” during her visits.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

She also visited New Orleans in 2011 to perform at the Essence Festival.

“What I remember most about New Orleans is the heat, because I love some heat, and it be real hot,” she recalled of performing at the fest.

She also remembered that she forgot to sing “And I Am Telling You,” her standout song from “Dreamgirls,” while performing at the festival, to the disappointment of the crowd.

“I’m gonna take this opportunity to let Essence Fest know that if I ever come back and sing again, I promise I will sing ‘And I Am Telling You!’”