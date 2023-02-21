‘Night Court’ Star Melissa Rauch Is Letting Her Kids Think She’s a Real Judge

Melissa Rauch plays a judge in the reboot of “Night Court,” but her kids think that’s her actual job — and she’s not too keen to tell them otherwise.

Melissa plays Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harold T. Stone, portrayed by Harry Anderson in the original hit series from the 1980s.

The “Night Court” revival is co-produced by Melissa and her husband, writer and producer Winston Beigel, with whom she shares two children. Melissa has found some major success in Hollywood — she played Bernadette on the hit series “The Big Bang Theory” — but her kids may not be completely aware that their mom is not actually involved in the justice system!

“Is it wrong I haven’t corrected them?” Melissa asked Jennifer Hudson on the February 21 episode of the show, as her kids actually think she’s a judge and doesn’t just play one on TV.

“They’ve seen the posters for [‘Night Court’], they’re like ‘Mom’s a judge!’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I am!’ I’m gonna let them think I’m smarter than I am for a little longer.”

During her visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Melissa had a fond reunion with friend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar! The two originally met when Kareem guest starred on “The Big Bang Theory” years ago. “I was so excited to get to see him again!” she told JHud. They even took a photo backstage!

“I think I grew!” she said. “It must be the heels. Next time I see him we’re going to be head-to-head, you just watch.”