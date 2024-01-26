Charlie Wilson

Jennifer welcomes community activist Devine Carama from Lexington, KY, who is a motivational speaker and runs the nonprofit ONE Lexington. The nonprofit group helps address and prevent crime among youth in Devine’s community. Devine recently went viral for teaching his mentoring class of young boys about emotional intelligence and says he sees himself in many of the young kids and families he helps. He was once a struggling single father and now uses his experience to mentor kids and young adults.