Kerry Washington & 'UnPrisoned' Cast, Cece Winans

Jennifer then welcomes public speaker and middle school substitute teacher Cindy Noir from Atlanta, Georgia. Last year, Cindy shared a TikTok about how “UnPrisoned” impacted her personal healing journey. Describing the show as a “whole therapy session,” she revealed that the storyline helped her reconcile with her then-estranged father by seeing herself in Kerry Washington’s character and gaining empathy for her father through Delroy Lindo’s role.