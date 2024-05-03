Kerry Washington & 'UnPrisoned' Cast, Cece Winans
Episodes May 07, 2024
The cast of “UnPrisoned” — Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, Jee Young Han, Marque Richardson and Jordyn McIntosh — are in the studio!
Gospel legend CeCe Winans also stops by to talk about her newest album, “More Than This.”
Jennifer then welcomes public speaker and middle school substitute teacher Cindy Noir from Atlanta, Georgia. Last year, Cindy shared a TikTok about how “UnPrisoned” impacted her personal healing journey. Describing the show as a “whole therapy session,” she revealed that the storyline helped her reconcile with her then-estranged father by seeing herself in Kerry Washington’s character and gaining empathy for her father through Delroy Lindo’s role.
Jennifer then visits mom of three, Cricut expert, and content creator Joy Green from Houston, Texas.