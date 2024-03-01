What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Dark Shades and Dramatic Dresses
With spring just around the corner, it’s time to bust out those outfits in darker shades while it’s still winter!
Jennifer Hudson gravitated toward dark colors this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” choosing outfits in dark blue, burgundy, and jet black.
The host played around with different textures and fabrics, from denim to vegan leather.
Get all the details of what Jennifer wore on the show this week!
Monday, February 26
On Monday’s show, Jennifer caught up with Derek Hough while wearing a black bodysuit from Express paired with a pencil skirt with extra drapery from Myra.
JHud accessorized with strappy heels from Betsey Johnson.
Tuesday, February 27
Jennifer rocked a body-hugging denim jumpsuit from ASOS on Tuesday’s show. JHud wore pumps from Kahmune and later switched into sneakers to learn how to shoot a bow and arrow with twin teen archers Caelan and Milla Shanklin.
For jewelry, the host wore a gold necklace with an elephant pendant. “The elephant symbolizes good luck and was a gift to Jennifer,” explained Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson exclusively to JenniferHudsonShow.com.
Wednesday, February 28
Jennifer looked fab on Wednesday’s show with Shemar Moore while rocking a burgundy dress with a unique neckline from luxury designer Michael Costello.
She paired this classy look with matching wine-colored Sam Edelman heels.
Thursday, February 29
Jennifer said farewell to February while wearing a Generation Love blazer, Luly Yang vegan leather skirt, and Steve Madden heels.
Friday, February 29
Hello, March! Jennifer closed out her week and kicked off a new month wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress from ASOS with black and gold ombre pumps from Aldo.
Her black cat-eye glasses with a gold bridge matched her outfit perfectly.
