What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Denim Jumpsuits and Metallic Prints

Jennifer Hudson is kicking off 2024 with some bold fashion choices!

On this week’s episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer chose some unconventional looks, like a three-piece metallic suit. She also added extra drama to her outfits with feathered heels, sequin sneakers, and billowy sleeves.

Get all the details about what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, January 1

JHud wore a midnight blue long-sleeved dress with a draped front and low neckline. Taking this dress to the next level were a pair of drop earrings and Badgley Mischka heels.

Tuesday, January 2

For Tuesday’s show, Jennifer chose a black mid-length dress from Chiara Boni paired with a jacket from Wayf. This was the perfect formal look for the show’s surprise proposal!

Jennifer made her outfit that much more fabulous by wearing heels adorned with feathers.

Wednesday, January 3

Jennifer shined like her holiday set in a suit with a very unique pattern.

“I chose this metallic leopard print three-piece suit by Never Fully Dressed because it seemed like the perfect look for the start of the new year,” shared stylist Oakley Stevenson to JenniferHudsonShow.com.

Thursday, January 4

Jennifer loves putting her spin on the classic Canadian tuxedo! On Thursday's show, JHud wore a denim jumpsuit paired with matching denim heels.

Later in the show, the host got physical with fitness expert Johanna Devries wearing hot pink sneakers covered in sequins — the perfect outfit for getting up and moving while looking fabulous!

Friday, January 5

JHud ended her week wearing a bright cherry red high-waist jumpsuit with a V-neck and long billowy sleeves from Diane von Furstenberg.

“I loved the festive vibe this bold red jumpsuit gave off,” said Oakley, calling it the “perfect way to start up the new year.” Jennifer paired this look with matching heels from Italian luxury designer Ferragamo.