No Gym, No Problem: Fitness Expert Johanna Devries’ At-Home Workouts

Jennifer Hudson’s latest guest has all the inspiration you need to reach your fitness goals this year — all without leaving your house!

Fitness expert Johanna Devries came by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to teach Jennifer and her audience how to get strong and toned using everyday items found around the home.

The two chatted about the small changes you can make to result in big changes over time while Jennifer pedaled on her spin bike and Johanna walked on her NordicTrack 2450 Commercial Treadmill.

"You don't have to go in and go hard, you gotta start with small steps," she told Jennifer. "You gotta start with the very little things that are going to make you more and more motivated, more and more confident, and get you in a groove."

Check out some easy workouts you can do at home, no gym membership required!

Walk in Place

"Walking in place made a huge difference in my mood, in my mindset, in my physical well-being," said Johanna.

She says just walking in place in your living room without weights is enough to make a difference — as long as you're consistent.

Do Arm Curls and Presses with Water Bottles

If you want to add some resistance, you can do arm curls and overhead presses while holding full water bottles. A standard 12 oz. water bottle weighs approximately one pound.

Squat with a Laundry Detergent Container

For a bit more of a workout, pick up a full laundry detergent container, which is about 10 pounds. You can do squats, rows, and more.

Turn the Music Up and Get Dancing!

If walking in place can get you results, just imagine how much stronger and fitter you'll get if you pick up the pace by dancing!

"If you have kids like I do, I like to dance around the living room with them," she told JHud. "Every little bit counts... consistency can change your life."

The fitness coach and influencer from Ontario, Canada, also shared all about her workout program, Grow with Jo.

After delivering her child via emergency C-section, Johanna felt like she regressed back to a beginner when it came to working out. She decided to refocus her fitness content toward beginners. At the beginning of the pandemic, she launched her “Walk the Weight Off” series, which emphasized low-impact workouts people could do from home.

Johanna now has a Grow with Jo app that offers workout videos, recipes, food calendars, fitness advice, and more.

Later in the show, Johanna and JHud got active by playing in-studio game “Let’s Get Physical: Fitness Edition.” Two lucky audience members went home with NordicTrack’s 2450 Commercial Treadmill and a membership to iFIT!

