Derek Hough
Episodes February 26, 2024
Derek Hough stops by to talk about the “Symphony of Dance” tour.
Jennifer welcomes Route 1 founder Marcus Carpenter from Minneapolis, Minnesota, whose organization increases food access and decreases the racial hunger divide by empowering, encouraging, and educating BIPOC farmers.
Jennifer is also joined by 11-year-old kid scientist Linda Pistun from Gainesville, Virginia, who founded Linda’s Lab, a nonprofit focused on ending world hunger and improving science education in schools. To combat hunger, Linda created a chocolate bar using mealworm protein that she is working to make shelf stable. To help improve science education, she wrote a book called “Linda and the Mysterious Footprints” about girl who uses science to help fix the carbon footprint in her town. She will chat with Jennifer and perform a science demo.