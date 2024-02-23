Derek Hough

Jennifer is also joined by 11-year-old kid scientist Linda Pistun from Gainesville, Virginia, who founded Linda’s Lab, a nonprofit focused on ending world hunger and improving science education in schools. To combat hunger, Linda created a chocolate bar using mealworm protein that she is working to make shelf stable. To help improve science education, she wrote a book called “Linda and the Mysterious Footprints” about girl who uses science to help fix the carbon footprint in her town. She will chat with Jennifer and perform a science demo.