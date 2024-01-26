What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Common & Snoop Dogg-Inspired Looks

Jennifer Hudson’s fashion really stood out this week!

The daytime talk show host rocked a selection of fabulous prints on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week, from black-and-white dots resembling sheet music to two different takes on leopard print!

Get the details on what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, January 22

Jennifer started her week wearing a white-and-black-dotted long-sleeved stretch jersey dress from Essentiel Antwerp.

“I chose this dress because of Common on our show and with Jennifer introducing him with her rap,” revealed JHud’s stylist Oakley Stevenson. “It felt like a music-influenced dress” with the unique pattern abstractly representing music notes.

Tuesday, January 23

Jennifer looked equal parts comfy and professional in a black jumpsuit from Los Angeles designer Laurel Berman’s label Black Halo on Tuesday’s show. Her sparkling strappy heels from Michael Kors shone!

According to Oakley, Jennifer chose a tuxedo-style jumpsuit since she knew she’d be chatting with Anthony Anderson about him hosting the Emmys.

Wednesday, January 24

Jennifer chose a very feminine look to sit down with first-time guests Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton, both of whom also wore pink.

JHud wore a fuchsia sheath dress with bell sleeves and a mock neck from Black Halo. She paired this girly getup with hot pink Lucite heels.

Thursday, January 25

We’ll tell you what we want, what we really, really want: This outfit!

Jennifer popped on Thursday’s show in a green-and-black leopard-print dress with a low neckline showing off major décolletage. She paired the look with black pumps from F.Major.

“I chose this Michael Costello green leopard dress as a nod to Mel B being on our show,” explained Oakley, reminded of Mel B’s penchant for animal prints during her days as Scary Spice.

Friday, January 26

JHud had a ball with guest Snoop Dogg while rocking a long-sleeved, form-fitting leopard-print dress from Rodarte and matching pumps from Kahmune.

“This leopard dress was chosen because of the chicness to the look,” shared Oakley. “It was a super fly look to match the super fly Snoop.”