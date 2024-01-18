Snoop Dogg

Jennifer welcomes back etiquette expert and best-selling author Myka Meier from New York, NY , who is the founder of Beaumont Etiquette and co-founder of the Plaza Hotel’s Finishing Program. Through her books, courses, and social media, Myka provides a wide variety of modern tips, tricks, and resources on etiquette. Myka will chat with Jennifer and demonstrate table etiquette.

Jennifer welcomes Ryan Peter Murphy and Bradley Rittmann from Boston, MA, both who are students at the Berklee College of Music. They gained popularity online by busking on the streets and in the parks of Boston. Jennifer recently surprised them when she visited Boston to host the city’s official tree lighting ceremony. They will perform and chat with Jennifer.