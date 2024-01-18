Jennifer welcomes celebrity chef Lorenzo Espada, aka "Eat with Zo," from Charlotte, NC, who is best recognized for posting popular cooking tutorials online. Growing up, Zo’s parents always found a way to make something out of nothing and that family motto stuck with him. Zo started cooking in college, selling hot plates to students and locals to make ends meet. Now he’s a sought-after chef and specializes in creating traditional classics with a twist. Zo will perform a cooking demo and chat with Jennifer.