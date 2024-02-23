Shemar Moore
Episodes February 28, 2024
CBS
“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore joins Jennifer in the studio.
Jennifer then welcomes teen archers Caelan and Milla Shanklin — the Shanklin Twins — from Castle Rock, Colorado, who both hold state championship titles and records in their state. Caelan is also a national champion and aspires to compete in the 2028 Olympics. They love teaching archery and say it’s a sport anyone can become good at, no matter their body type. They will chat with Jennifer and perform a demo.