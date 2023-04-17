Jennifer Welcomes Spring in a Pastel Plaid Cardigan and Matching Cami

Jennifer Hudson is enjoying playing with pastels for springtime!

The host wore a multicolored cardigan with matching cami top and a high-waist pair of beige trousers on the April 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

She paired this look with beige slingback heels and a turquoise and silver manicure.

“Jennifer wanted a lovely, easy-breezy and warm look,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“This lavender, baby blue, and beige cardigan with matching cami by ASTR The Label was pretty and perfect.”

ASTR The Label is a Los Angeles-based luxury brand featuring collections with a “unique combination of contemporary sophistication, versatility and chic design,” states the brand’s website.

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

During the April 14 show, Jennifer chatted with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith about the modern-day style of famous basketball players.

“LeBron James has his moments where he looks on point,” said Stephen. “Russell Westbook, credit for bravery.”

“Kyle Kuzma? I don’t know what the hell he’s thinking half the time,” he said. Overall, though, “Some of it works, some of it doesn’t — that’s fashion.

“Do I think I dress better than most of them? Yes,” Stephen said with full confidence. “When I’m on the air, I like you to look at me and know this brother’s not playing.”

Stephen told JHud that there’s no shame in being a man and keeping yourself well-groomed, and he shared why it’s important to present yourself as well as possible through what you wear.

“If you run across a man that don’t care how he looks, he’s not gonna care about a lot of things,” he declared. “If you don’t care about how you look, why should I trust you to care about anything else that matters?”