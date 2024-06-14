Jennifer Hudson’s Jumpsuits are a One-Piece Wonder

Comfort, versatility, and stylish — a jumpsuit might be the perfect piece of clothing!

Jennifer Hudson wore a variety of outfits on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week, but she particularly leaned into her love of jumpsuits, adding two more lovely looks to her growing jumpsuit collection!

See all of Jennifer’s fashion from this past week on the show!

Fun in Fuchsia

On Monday, June 10, Jennifer caught up with TV icon Marla Gibbs while wearing a fuchsia Chiara Boni dress with Jessica Simpson pumps.

The host accessorized with silver jewelry and gold wire eyeglass frames.

Body-Hugging Black

Jennifer chose a whimsical black bell bottom-style jumpsuit with puff sleeves from Jovani and Badgley Mischka pumps for her sit-down with Retta on Tuesday, June 11.

JHud wore her hair in a fun topknot and accessorized with silver jewelry.

Hot Pink

Jennifer hung out with country crooners Mickey Guyton and Scotty McCreery on Wednesday, June 12, while wearing a fun neon pink jumpsuit from All Saints and studded pumps from Paola.

Denim Throwback

JHud put her spin on the Canadian tuxedo with a matching denim suit from Express with high-waisted bottoms while interviewing Alex Rodriguez on Thursday, June 13. Her wide belt was unbuttoned on one side for a slick asymmetrical look.

“A-Rod reminds me of New York back in the day,” her stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com. “This look was an inspired throwback to a New York street look.”

Minty Fresh

To have a laugh with Ms. Pat on the Friday, June 14, show, Jennifer wore a mint green suit from London fashion house Reiss, pairing it with a teal shirt and Nine West pumps.

“I chose this mint green suit for Jennifer because of the fit and color,” said Oakley. “I loved the teal shirt underneath to bring some playfulness to the suit.”