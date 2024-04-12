What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: A+ Looks for ‘Abbott Elementary’ Week

Jennifer Hudson is at the head of the class when it comes to her fashion choices.

Jennifer showcased her playful personality in a variety of looks for “Abbott Elementary” Week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The host chose outfits ranging from a cheerful suit and colorful dresses to black faux leather frocks.

See what else JHud wore on the show this week! And take a look back at everything that happened during “Abbott Elementary” Week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Monday, April 8

Jennifer kicked off “Abbott Elementary Week” with series creator and star Quinta Brunson while wearing a body-hugging black long-sleeved faux leather dress. The host matched this look with a pair of ankle-strap studded stilettos from Jessica Simpson.

Tuesday, April 9

“Abbott Elementary” Week continued with Jennifer chatting with Tyler James Williams while wearing a creamsicle-colored dress with a popover design from Badgley Mischka made with stretch crepe fabric.

JHud wore her hair in a high ponytail and finished the look with cheetah print pumps.

Wednesday, April 10

Jennifer welcomed Janelle James and William Stanford Davis to the show in a multi-green Steve Madden sheath dress.

She coordinated with navy glitter stilettos from Badgley Mischka.

Thursday, April 11

The host popped in a teal suit from Trina Turk and a baby blue cami while interviewing “Abbott” stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti.

“I loved the silhouette and color for this spring episode,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com.

JHud paired her outfit with Jimmy Choo pumps and wore her hair down in loose waves.

Friday, April 12

Jennifer ended “Abbott Elementary” Week with Lisa Ann Walter while dressed in a black square-neck vegan leather dress from M.M.LaFleur.

The host wore her hair down and accentuated her curls.