Marla Gibbs

Jennifer then welcomes engaged couple Samuel Evans and Tateona Adams from Chicago, Illinois. Together, Samuel and Tateona have a blended family of five sons: Devan, Tristan, Demari, Carter, and Josiah. Samuel grew up with two brothers in a rough neighborhood in Chicago. He decided to break the cycle with his own children, teaching them love and respect toward one’s family is above all else. Each morning, the boys do a group hug before their youngest brother gets on the school bus. They also make videos to wish a great day to their followers online to spread love and positivity.