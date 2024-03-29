What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Pastels and Jewel Tones

Jennifer Hudson is brightening up daytime with her spring wardrobe!

This past week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host leaned into pastels and jewel tones for her looks, a sign that she is ready to take on the spring season!

Check out JHud’s wardrobe from this past week on the show!

Monday, March 25

Jennifer started her week in a turquoise leather blazer from AS by DF and a light blue cami from Ramy Brook.

She paired this look with distressed Madewell jeans and silver pumps from Michael Kors.

“We chose this look because of the pop of color and it being a spring episode,” shared Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson exclusively to JenniferHudsonShow.com.

Tuesday, March 26

For Tuesday’s show, Jennifer took a brief break from bright colors to don a black jumpsuit from Black Halo with a rounded neckline and puff sleeves. She added a bit of sparkle with glittering silver heels.

Wednesday, March 27

On Wednesday, Jennifer was a ray of sunshine while wearing a golden yellow collared blouse from Sanctuary paired with a mustard yellow vegan leather pencil skirt from UK fashion line Never Fully Dressed. Her gold heels are from Jessica Simpson’s shoe line.

Jennifer accessorized with gold drop earrings and bracelets (because you can never have too much gold!). She styled her hair in a fun top bun.

Thursday, March 28

Jennifer chatted with TV titan Kenya Barris and the inspirational Jamie Kern Lima on Thursday’s show while wearing a pale carnation pink jacket over a matching top. She coordinated with light washed jeans and matching pumps.

Friday, March 29

For her special Spring Celebration, Jennifer chose a bright cherry red jumpsuit with capped sleeves and a wide belt with a sparkling buckle. Giving the whole look that extra bit of pop were JHud’s bright yellow pumps.

The host, who was joined by Jenna Dewan for this special episode, styled her hair in an updo and donned glossy lips. A bright and bold look to celebrate spring!