What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Fun Footwear

Jennifer Hudson had fun with her choice of footwear this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Jennifer is often playful with her shoes, and this week was no exception. The host stepped out wearing a variety of unique styles, from denim stilettos and suede pumps to sparkly sneakers.

See the rest of the host’s fashion choices from this past week!

Monday, April 1

Jennifer had a lot of fun pranking her audience with guest Joel McHale during the April Fool's Day episode while wearing an oxblood Black Halo jumpsuit with an elegantly draped twist mock neck.

JHud’s pumps came from Jessica Simpson’s shoe line at DSW.

Joel himself looked great wearing a purple JHud hoodie!

Tuesday, April 2

Jennifer stepped out for Tuesday’s show featuring Bill Bellamy wearing a collared light-washed denim jumpsuit from Khloé Kardashian's fashion line Good American, pairing the look with denim stilettos with stud and buckle embellishments from Steve Madden.

She later swapped out her heels for some sparkly “Jenniferized” sneakers to volley some balls with celebrated volleyball player ​​Asjia O’Neal!

Wednesday, April 3

On Wednesday, Jennifer sat down with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa while wearing a sheer purple AFRM dress with a unique print that resembled the pattern of butterfly wings. The dress featured long sleeves and thumb holes.

The host coordinated this bright look with Badgley Mischka pumps.

Thursday, April 4

Jennifer chatted with actress Sara Gilbert on Thursday’s show wearing a body-hugging olive green shirred dress from Norma Kamali, pairing this elegant look with eye-catching suede green heels from Vince Camuto with a glittering detail on the toe.

Friday, April 5

Jennifer ended her week with Patton Oswalt wearing a long-sleeved green animal print Rachel Roy dress with matching green French Connection pumps. JHud continued the animal theme with cat-eye glasses.

For jewelry, Jennifer wore oversized hoop earrings and styled her hair in a high ponytail.