Patton Oswalt
Episodes April 05, 2024
Patton Oswalt discusses his movie “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”
Jennifer welcomes 20-month-old Zoey Cartagena and her parents Alexis and Tony from Maplewood, NJ. A video of Zoey pointing to her skin and saying “so pretty” recently went viral. As a bi-racial couple, Alexis says it is imperative to teach her daughter the importance of loving the skin she’s in. The couple gets emotional when talking about the struggles they faced expanding their family and said Zoey is their ‘miracle baby.’ Alexis and Tony said the viral video is a reminder of the importance of pouring into young girls, and the love and positivity surrounding the video means the world to them.
Jennifer welcomes John Dennis from Philadelphia, PA. John is a basketball coach and the founder of "All Stars," a youth basketball league in Philly, where he coaches and mentors kids ages 5-14. After witnessing the challenges facing children in his city, John initiated the league to provide a safe haven, keeping youth away from the streets and trouble. John considers the kids in his program family, and serves as a father figure to many. Drawing from his own story of perseverance and redemption, John often reminds the children that they can overcome any adversity.