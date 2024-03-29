Patton Oswalt

Jennifer welcomes 20-month-old Zoey Cartagena and her parents Alexis and Tony from Maplewood, NJ. A video of Zoey pointing to her skin and saying “so pretty” recently went viral. As a bi-racial couple, Alexis says it is imperative to teach her daughter the importance of loving the skin she’s in. The couple gets emotional when talking about the struggles they faced expanding their family and said Zoey is their ‘miracle baby.’ Alexis and Tony said the viral video is a reminder of the importance of pouring into young girls, and the love and positivity surrounding the video means the world to them.