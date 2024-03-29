Bill Bellamy
Episodes April 02, 2024
Bill Bellamy promotes his upcoming comedy tour.
Jennifer welcomes Tyara Lee from Upland, CA. Despite facing adversity as a foster youth in Compton, Tyara defied expectations and financed her education through four jobs. Overcoming instability, she credits her resilience to her faith and capacity for forgiveness. In 2018, Tyara founded She Is Foundation Network, a nonprofit aiding women with housing, employment, financial literacy, and empowerment, drawing from her own experiences.
Jennifer welcomes Asjia O’Neal from Dallas, TX who made history in December as the #1 draft pick for America's first professional volleyball league, launched in 2024. Asjia gained fame for leading the Texas Longhorns to consecutive championship wins in 2022 & 2023. Despite overcoming two open-heart surgeries, she aims to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics. Asjia will teach Jennifer how to play volleyball on the show.