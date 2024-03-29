Bill Bellamy

Jennifer welcomes Tyara Lee from Upland, CA. Despite facing adversity as a foster youth in Compton, Tyara defied expectations and financed her education through four jobs. Overcoming instability, she credits her resilience to her faith and capacity for forgiveness. In 2018, Tyara founded She Is Foundation Network, a nonprofit aiding women with housing, employment, financial literacy, and empowerment, drawing from her own experiences.