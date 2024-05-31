Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her Summer Style with Bright Colors

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, the summer season has officially kicked off and Jennifer Hudson is ready to break out her brightest looks!

For her wardrobe this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore a series of bright and bold outfits in various silhouettes, including cherry red wide-legged jumpsuits, yellow body-hugging dresses, pink power blazers —and beyond!

See the rest of Jennifer’s show fashion from this past week!

Ravishing in Red

On the Monday, May 27 episode, Jennifer sat down with ’90s heartthrob John Stamos while wearing a cherry red jumpsuit paired with animal print pumps.

JHud swapped the heels for some tap shoes when she got a one-on-one lesson from tap dancer extraordinaire and “Spotlight” performer Justin Jordan !

“We chose this red tuxedo-style jumpsuit because of the fit and color,” said Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson of JHud’s bright getup. “We thought it’d be perfect for Jennifer to try out tap dancing.”

Pretty in Pink

On Tuesday, May 28, Jennifer had a laugh with master impressionist Jay Pharoah in a Barbie pink blazer and satin cami paired with ripped whitewashed jeans and bright pink stilettos.

Gorgeous in Goldenrod

While learning about fashionista Mindy Kaling ’s new swimsuit line, Jennifer showed off her own sense of style wearing a quirky golden yellow long-sleeved dress on Wednesday, May 29.

The frock came with pointed shoulders, a zipper down the ruched front, and peepholes on the front and side.

Jennifer coordinated this offbeat outfit with yellow pumps.

Lovely Leopard

On Thursday, May 30, Jennifer interviewed movie icon Pam Grier wearing a dramatic red Alexia Admor dress with draped sleeves, pairing this look with black-framed eyeglasses and leopard-printed heels from I.N.C. International Concepts.

Beautiful in Black

On Friday, May 31, JHud ended her week and the month of May interviewing bestselling author Sarah Jakes Roberts while decked out in a long-sleeved, full-length black dress from ASTR the Label.

The frock was adorned with sequins from head to toe, resulting in the look resembling a starry night sky!

Jennifer accessorized this look with Michael Kors pumps and silver hoop earrings and a silver chunky bracelet. She wore her hair in a short, straight bob.