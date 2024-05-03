What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Decked Out in Denim

Jennifer Hudson always finds a fun way to wear denim!

This week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host incorporated denim in different ways and a variety of shades. She also showed that you can fancy up a casual pair of jeans by coordinating with heels.

Get the details on Jennifer’s fashion picks from the past five days.

Monday, April 29

Jennifer started her week with Mike Epps while sporting a purple silk blouse from LILYSILK and high-waisted, wide-legged jeans from Generation Love.

JHud coordinated with Badgley Mischka pumps, and later switched to black sneakers to learn how to dance like Gen Z does with viral star Markell Washington!

Tuesday, April 30

Jennifer welcomed the stars of “Grey’s Anatomy” to the show wearing a fabulous red dress with a broad shoulder and flowing sleeves.

Her heels matched perfectly with her bright red frock.

Wednesday, May 1

Jennifer sat down with the one and only Cher wearing a sheer mauve AFRM dress, which featured thumb holes and a mock turtleneck.

But Jennifer’s interview with the music legend wasn’t the only fabulous part of Wednesday’s show!

JHud’s in-studio look — a fuchsia blouse and oversized, double-breasted blazer, both from Argent — helped usher in May with a pop of color.

Jennifer paired this bold look with dark-washed denim jeans from Ted Baker.

Thursday, May 2

JHud enjoyed another memorable music moment with Reba McEntire while wearing a body-hugging peach dress from L*SPACE and matching cropped blazer from Generation Love.

Jennifer paired this look with shiny copper heels and wire rim eyeglasses.

Friday, May 3

Jennifer got cozy closing out the week with Hannah Waddingham, choosing a denim jumpsuit from A Frame.

Standing out against her denim blues were bright orange pumps peeking out!