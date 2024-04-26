Reba McEntire

Next, Jennifer welcomes Vincent Palmer from Dayton, Ohio, a 3-year-old presidential expert who can recite the names and order of service of each U.S. president. His fascination began with a president-themed book he received as a birthday gift, which quickly became his prized possession. Vincent is also an avid sports fan, cheering for the Cincinnati Reds and the University of Dayton Flyers basketball team. Vincent dreams of either becoming the president or a sports announcer for the Flyers.