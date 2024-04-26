Reba McEntire
Country music legend and “The Voice” coach Reba McEntire is in the house!
Ray and Eilyn Jimenez from HGTV’s “Divided by Design” also join Jennifer in the studio.
Next, Jennifer welcomes Vincent Palmer from Dayton, Ohio, a 3-year-old presidential expert who can recite the names and order of service of each U.S. president. His fascination began with a president-themed book he received as a birthday gift, which quickly became his prized possession. Vincent is also an avid sports fan, cheering for the Cincinnati Reds and the University of Dayton Flyers basketball team. Vincent dreams of either becoming the president or a sports announcer for the Flyers.
Jennifer also welcomes Dr. Mahalia Hines, who is promoting her new book, “Tomorrow’s Children: How to Raise Children to Stay Human in a High-Tech Society.”